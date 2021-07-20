Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New $5.23 Million Investment in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 295,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of Option Care Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Option Care Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,189,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,519,000 after buying an additional 200,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,338 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 95.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $6,571,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Option Care Health by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.19.

OPCH stock opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.03. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 17,250,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

