Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes Position in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 712,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at about $172,000.

Shares of GMIIU stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

