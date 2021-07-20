DecentBet Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, DecentBet has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $429,393.44 and approximately $131.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00046334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012403 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.85 or 0.00752295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About DecentBet

DBET is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

