DeGate (DG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.86 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 20th. DeGate has a market cap of $19.86 million and $68,884.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeGate has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeGate coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00036407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00095490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00143495 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,758.07 or 1.00150562 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,969,769 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

