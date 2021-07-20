DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Short Interest Update

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,041,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $665,516,000 after buying an additional 1,223,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,089,466,000 after buying an additional 1,089,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth approximately $55,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.04.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

