Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 628,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,259 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $23,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $216,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,165,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,638,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,773,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,200,000 after buying an additional 1,091,102 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.07. 146,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,277,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

