Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Grows Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,229 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 1.92% of Tennant worth $28,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tennant by 1,337.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tennant by 311.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tennant by 41.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tennant by 9.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNC traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $77.43. 387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.90. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $57.99 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.53. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In related news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $431,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $321,129.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

