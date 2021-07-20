Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Increases Stock Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,997,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 197,523 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $27,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,008,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the period. 25.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EURN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. 57,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Euronav NV has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euronav NV will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. ING Group cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

