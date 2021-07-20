Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Invests $37.44 Million in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 964,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,438,000. Flowserve makes up approximately 1.0% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after buying an additional 288,217 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 27,184 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 307,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.10. 8,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,308. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.80. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

