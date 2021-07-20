Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $96.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $101.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.69.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $90.59 on Monday. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.76. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.51.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.73%.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

