Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.93.

DGII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGII stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. Digi International has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $644.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Digi International’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

