Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $46.32 Million Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.56% of Heritage Financial worth $46,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 287.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 175.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Heritage Financial news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $478,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,071 shares of company stock worth $289,535 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

