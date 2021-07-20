Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $48.43 Million Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,559,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 64,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CTS were worth $48,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,971,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter valued at $12,519,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,944,000 after acquiring an additional 272,891 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 446,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. CTS had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.