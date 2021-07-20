Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,943,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.07% of Welbilt worth $47,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 4.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Welbilt by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Welbilt by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 9.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WBT. Barclays lowered shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. lifted their price target on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

NYSE:WBT opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 212.73 and a beta of 2.46. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.13.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

