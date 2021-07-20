Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 983,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 112,412 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.29% of Douglas Dynamics worth $45,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $418,106.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

PLOW stock opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $870.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 104.59%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

