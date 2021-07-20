Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 23,042 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 547,824 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in City were worth $44,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in City by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,620,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in City by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83,017 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in City by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in City by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $120,414.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,439.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $227,838.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,551 shares of company stock worth $515,073. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

City stock opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.64. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. City had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

