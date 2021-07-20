Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 45,954 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,954 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cowen were worth $45,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the first quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 59.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the first quarter worth $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the first quarter worth $46,000.

In other news, COO John J. Holmes sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $128,989.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,558,847.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $632,652.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,084,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,142 shares of company stock worth $2,319,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cowen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of COWN opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $994.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

