Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Bought by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 154.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,627 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 4.4% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 977.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after acquiring an additional 610,956 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 918.8% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 289,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 261,462 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 667.5% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 199,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 173,116 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 322,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after buying an additional 170,986 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 260.8% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 158,169 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.72. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,297. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $30.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89.

