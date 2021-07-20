Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Price Down 7.3% After Insider Selling

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) shares dropped 7.3% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $75.56 and last traded at $76.03. Approximately 3,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 319,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

Specifically, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

DIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.45.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 10.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

