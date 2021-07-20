Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 501.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,261,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051,606 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $46,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 270,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Discovery by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DISCK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.41. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

In other Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $727,250.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.