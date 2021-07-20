Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s stock price rose 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 33,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,459,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $948.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $48,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHC)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

