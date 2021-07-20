Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Short Interest Update

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 294,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth about $29,294,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Docebo by 97.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter worth $90,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCBO traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.63. 8,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,067. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.43. Docebo has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.42.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Docebo will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCBO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Docebo in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

