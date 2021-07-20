Doctors Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $152.00 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $152.00 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00002221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00050511 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000258 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000696 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.