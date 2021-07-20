Doheny Asset Management CA Acquires 423 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $56.68.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,865 shares of company stock worth $10,770,054. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.