Doheny Asset Management CA Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Doheny Asset Management CA grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 103.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.0% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,597,000 after acquiring an additional 257,260 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.31.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $250.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.70. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $269.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,629 shares of company stock valued at $52,108,254. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.