Doheny Asset Management CA Buys New Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $81.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $251.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.82 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

