Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Update

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.35.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $226.41. 1,298,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,683. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $227.56. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $2,049,894.00. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Dollar General by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.