Dollar General Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar General in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.84. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.35.

DG opened at $224.27 on Monday. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $2,049,894.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

