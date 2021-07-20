Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 575,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $474.97. 592,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,867. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $491.42.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $451.71.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.