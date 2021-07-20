Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives $152.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.18.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total transaction of $4,421,100.00. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $218,186,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Dover by 38.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 609,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dover by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Dover by 609.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 349,906 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dover stock traded up $9.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.91. 42,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.37. Dover has a twelve month low of $101.54 and a twelve month high of $156.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

