Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.30-7.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69-7.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.52 billion.Dover also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.300-$7.400 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOV. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.18.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $6.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.37. Dover has a one year low of $101.54 and a one year high of $156.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. Dover’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total transaction of $4,421,100.00. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

