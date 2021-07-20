Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

DOCS stock opened at $56.70 on Monday. Doximity has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $65.42.

Get Doximity alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin Spain acquired 775,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.