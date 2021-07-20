Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 26,106.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. United Bank grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Duke Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 64,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $1,180,888.00. Insiders have sold 76,828 shares of company stock worth $2,411,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.27. The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

