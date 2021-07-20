Duolingo, Inc. Prices IPO at $85.00-$95.00 Per Share (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) expects to raise $459 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, July 28th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 5,100,000 shares at $85.00-$95.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Duolingo, Inc. generated $189 million in revenue and had a net loss of $27 million. Duolingo, Inc. has a market-cap of $3.2 billion.

Goldman Sachs and Allen & Co. served as the underwriters for the IPO and BofA Securities, Barclays, Evercore ISI, William Blair, KeyBanc Capital Markets, JMP Securities, Piper Sandler and Raymond James were co-managers.

Duolingo, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Duolingo is the leading mobile learning platform globally. With over 500 million downloads, our flagship app has organically become the world’s most popular way to learn languages and the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. For many, Duolingo has become synonymous with language learning: for example, on Google, people search the term “Duolingo” nine times more often than “learn Spanish.” We are particularly proud that our learners come from the entire socioeconomic spectrum, ranging from billionaires and celebrities to recently resettled refugees, a rare instance in which more money does not imply better access to a high quality educational platform. Duolingo is a technology company founded by two engineers, Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker. Luis and Severin met at Carnegie Mellon University, where Luis was a professor in the Computer Science Department and Severin was his Ph.D. student. Luis, a MacArthur Fellow, grew up in Guatemala and witnessed firsthand the tremendous impact that access to high quality education can have on people’s lives. Luis and Severin bonded over the dream of building an intelligent learning system informed by massive amounts of user engagement data that could deliver superior learning outcomes. “.

Duolingo, Inc. was founded in 2011 and has 400 employees. The company is located at 5900 Penn Avenue Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15206 and can be reached via phone at (412) 567-6602 or on the web at http://www.duolingo.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.