Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Eagle Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

EGBN stock opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.16. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $58.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.36.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

