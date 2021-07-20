Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Up 20.0% in June

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Paul Block bought 20,000 shares of Eastside Distilling stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00. 17.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Eastside Distilling by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 386,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 25,583 shares during the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EAST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.89. 307,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,155. Eastside Distilling has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 248.86% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.