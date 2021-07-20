easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,125 Price Target at UBS Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EZJ. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 964.31 ($12.60).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 793.20 ($10.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,925.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.68.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

