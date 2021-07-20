easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,125 Price Target at UBS Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EZJ. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 964.31 ($12.60).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 793.20 ($10.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,925.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.68.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

