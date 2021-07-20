easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,150 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EZJ. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 719 ($9.39) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 964.31 ($12.60).

Get easyJet alerts:

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 780.48 ($10.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,925.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a PE ratio of -2.62.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.