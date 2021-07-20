easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,150 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EZJ. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 719 ($9.39) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 964.31 ($12.60).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 780.48 ($10.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,925.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a PE ratio of -2.62.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

