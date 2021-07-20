Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Shares of NYSE:EOI opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $19.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
