Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of EVG stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
