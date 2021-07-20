Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of EVG stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.