EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Purchased by Greenlight Capital Inc.

Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 103.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,019,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,406 shares during the period. EchoStar makes up 1.7% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $24,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EchoStar by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,866,000 after buying an additional 186,777 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in EchoStar by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,537,000 after purchasing an additional 511,955 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 78,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 56.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,205,000 after buying an additional 347,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 5.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after buying an additional 38,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SATS traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,707. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $32.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SATS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

