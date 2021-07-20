Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:ECL traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.75. The company had a trading volume of 31,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,495. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.21. Ecolab has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.54, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ecolab by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after purchasing an additional 311,153 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after acquiring an additional 552,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $900,329,000 after acquiring an additional 47,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,818,000 after acquiring an additional 260,213 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,656,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,694,000 after acquiring an additional 84,255 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.