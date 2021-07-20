Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Increased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Ecolab by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ecolab by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,738,000 after acquiring an additional 311,153 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $3,710,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL traded up $3.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.55. 9,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,495. The stock has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of -47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.21.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

