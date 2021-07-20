Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Edison International were worth $41,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 33.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,411 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,803,000 after purchasing an additional 141,133 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,540,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,651,000 after purchasing an additional 280,478 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

NYSE EIX opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.