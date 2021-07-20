Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Shares Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) by 2,640.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,280 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 13.54% of Edoc Acquisition worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADOC remained flat at $$10.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.05. Edoc Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

