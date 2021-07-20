Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,599,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,420,867 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.74% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $384,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $319,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,362 shares of company stock valued at $18,672,161. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.46. 65,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,016. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.46. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $109.01. The firm has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 78.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

