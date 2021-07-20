EJF Capital LLC Increases Stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.73% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,078,000 after purchasing an additional 267,377 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,794,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,482,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 698,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after buying an additional 123,470 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 675,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 64,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of CNOB stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,576. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.40. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $64.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.15 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 30.79%. On average, research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,748.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

