EJF Capital LLC Invests $4.40 Million in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 456,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,000. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Athlon Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,440,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,860,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,784,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,781,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,302,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SWET traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.68. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,543. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $9.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.67.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

