EJF Capital LLC Makes New $31.58 Million Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 776,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,575,000. Synchrony Financial comprises about 2.3% of EJF Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 900,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,609,000 after acquiring an additional 201,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 186.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,603 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at about $22,245,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 346.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 233,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 181,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2,387.9% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 587,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after buying an additional 563,553 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,241. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

