EJF Capital LLC Sells 14,906 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

EJF Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,352 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,906 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BOK Financial worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,758. 56.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,735. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.48. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $48.41 and a 52 week high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

